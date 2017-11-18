Elliott takes the positives, but warns Boston United things must improve

Craig Elliott has positives to take from his first game as Boston United manager, but he has told his squad that things must still improve.

The Pilgrims remain second bottom after today’s 3-1 defeat at Harrogate Town in which Ashley Hemmings’ fourth-minute penalty was cancelled out by goals from Joe Leesley, George Thomson and Jordan Thewlis.

“It felt like a cup tie, the first 15 minutes,” Elliott said.

“There were plenty of goals, incidents and action.

“It was a good start, maybe we should have killed the game but we got involved in a bit of a basketball game. They’d attack then we’d attack.”

A minute after Boston had been awarded a penalty for a shove on Gregg Smith, the hosts had a spotkick of their own after Jan Yeomans was adjudged to have made contact with Josh Falkingham.

Elliott said he had no qualms about either being awarded.

“I did if I’m being honest,” he said when asked whether he thought Harrogate’s penalty should have been given.

“It looked a clear penalty if I’m being honest.

“I said to the players I just feel we could have done better for all three goals.

“That was disappointing really.”

The new boss is desperate to pull the club out of the drop zone and doesn’t expect to come across as many sides as strong as today’s opposition, leaving him with optimism concerning the task at hand.

“It’s difficult to compare yourselves to Harrogate,” he said.

“They’re a top three-team and in a different place confidence-wise.

“But there were a lot of positives, especially going forward.

“We just need to control the game a little bit better in key moments.”