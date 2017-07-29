Everyone’s fighting for a shirt - Murray

Adam Murray says his squad all still have the chance to convince him they should be in his starting line-up at Southport.

The Pilgrims boss admits that he has an idea of the side he wants to put out for the National League North’s opening contest on August 5.

However, he believes his players still have one final chance to change his mind.

“I’ve got bits, I’ve got parts,” the manager said when asked whether he knew what his team would be.

“Nobody’s future has been defined.

“There are still a lot of shirts up for grabs and people need to show me they want to be in the team at Southport.”

United will play their final warm-up match away at Hednesford Town on Saturday (KO 3pm), and the manager expects everyone to be fighting to show why they should be competing at Southport.

The Boston boss also took time to praise the Jakemans Stadium playing surface, which was a frustration of his last season.

“It’s taken a lot of money and a lot of work but we’ve got it to where it needs to be,” he said.

“The goalmouth’s getting re-done, but there’s been a lot of time and effort gone in.

“I want to thank the chairman for backing the work as it doesn’t come free.

“But you’ve seen through pre-season how we want to play and the pitch helps that massively.”