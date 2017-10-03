Everyone was outstanding! Murray delighted with Boston United’s good job well done at AFC Mansfield

Adam Murray was satisfied with a job well done after his Boston United side left AFC Mansfield with a 2-0 FA Cup win.

The Bulls, who play three tiers below their visitors, went into the contest unbeaten this season, but an effective performance from the Pilgrims ensured there was only going to be one outcome.

“I thought everyone was outstanding today, the players the fans,” said Murray, who was preparing to spend the rest of his 36th birthday treating his wife to a viewing of the match video.

“We came here to do a job and we did just that.

“We knew it would be a scrappy game on difficult pitch, and we did the basics well.

“We knew they had some good players and decent experience in there.”

Murray also gave the thumbs up to the travelling support, who he believed got right behind the squad to make a tricky trip all the more comfortable.

He added: “It’s a tough environment and I’m really proud to be the manager of this club, because I thought the fans were outstanding.

“The first thing the boys commented on in the dressing room was how good the fans have been.

“We came here, got the job done and we move on. Really professional.”

Jack Broadhead and Kabongo Tshimanga scored the all-important goals as United moved into the fourth qualifying round for the first time in five years.