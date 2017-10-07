Expect casualties! Murray warns his Boston United players that he hasn't finished strengthening his squad

Adam Murray has warned that there will be ‘casualties and survivors’ as he continues to mould his Boston United squad.

Anthony Dwyer’s superb 30-yard thunderbolt proved the difference today as the Pilgrims were beaten 2-1 at AFC Telford, the matchwinner coming after Shane Sutton had forced their ball home at both ends of the pitch.

But a ‘disappointed’ Murray admitted that more changes need to be made to his squad following the defeat at New Bucks Head.

“I’m learning what this side needs and there will be casualties and survivors,” the manager said, indicating that a goalscorer remains his top priority.

“At the minute we’re stuck in-between trying to be industrious but lacking a bit of quality.

“Again we’ve had the ball in the final third on a number of occasions and we end up defending within seconds.

“At times we go forward and don’t even look like we’re going to score.

“We played our leading scorer (Kabongo Tshimanga) from the off today and it didn’t have the impact we thought it would.

“We spent a lot of the first half defending as we couldn’t keep it in the final third. Anyone.”

While Dwyer’s goal will have supporters reminiscing for months - if not longer - to come, it was the one standout point in a mostly forgettable National League North contest.

“I’m disappointed. It was a really, really bad game all round I thought,” Murray added.

“Both teams were very average. One wonder goal’s won the game, the other two goals were horrendous for both teams.

“It’s just not good enough.”

Murray also addressed the loss of right-sided midfielder James Clifton, missing the game as he served a one-match suspension.

He continued: “The impact of one player was huge.

“We tweaked it round to try to cover up the loss of the captain, but the balance looked wrong.

“He gives us balance and we brought him in to play the position he has done in the past few games and he’s made a difference. We lost that balance.

“We weren't on the front foot today. We were two yards off. I think (Telford) being full time showed.

“I felt like we had a couple of wrong attitudes in there today and that won’t be accepted.”