FA CUP DRAW: Pilgrims at home, while giantkiling Poachers hit the road

Boston United have been handed a home tie in the FA Cup’s second qualifying round, while giantkillers Boston Town will hit the road.

The Pilgrims will host Haughmond at the Jakemans Stadium for their first match in the competition this season.

The Shropshire based Academicals play in the Midland Football League, three tiers below United.

The Poachers, meanwhile, will travel to face Dereham Town, who play in the Isthmian League North, one level above UCL Premier Boston.

Town have already beaten Radford, Carlton and Hednesford to reach this stage, but this is their first away draw.

Both games will take place on Saturday, September 16.