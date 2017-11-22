FA Trophy? Bring it on, says Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott will give his Boston United squad the chance to prove themselves - but won’t be afraid to make changes if results don’t improve.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Harrogate Town, the new manager discussed the best ways of imposing the winning brand of football he has been used to onto his team.

And he admitted that if that a change in personnel was necessary then he wouldn’t be afraid to act.

“I’ve got to look at that,” he said.

“You don’t want to leave it too long. I want to give the lads as much of a chance as I can but we need to get out of this situation as quick as we can.

“I know that and the players know that.

“For the benefit of the club, I’ll make those decisions going forward.”

Boston return to action on Saturday as they host league rivals Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Trophy (KO 3pm).

Elliott took former club Shaw Lane to the FA Cup’s first round this season before being beaten by League Two Mansfield.

And he is under no illusions how a good cup run could do wonders for confidence in his dressing room.

He added: “I think it could be a good distraction.

“It’s important to get confidence in the camp, so any game, and going on any run, is important.

“We’ll take every game seriously.

“It’s about morale, that’s what we need. I can see it in some players on and off the ball, they just need that bit more confidence.

“Any game that brings us that, bring it on.

“We’re at home and you always have to fancy yourself at home.

“We just need to find that winning formula.”