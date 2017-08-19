Fan power! Murray calls on Boston United support to raise the roof against Chorley

Adam Murray wants the Boston United fans to help his Pilgrims turn on the style as they host Chorley this afternoon.

Following Tuesday night’s defeat at Tamworth, Murray is pleased to be back at the Jakemans Stadium, where United will play three of their next four National League North contests.

Pilgrims fans at Tamworth.

The Pilgrims boss has been very complimentary of the club’s support this season, convinced their backing helps provide his players with additional confidence.

And he wants the roof to be raised this afternoon.

He said: “Our fans have been outstanding.

“To get back in front of our home fans, we’re looking forward to that.

“We’re at home and want to win. We have to make this place a fortress that other sides don’t like coming to.”

Boston’s three points came in their only home contest to date, the 3-1 win over Alfreton Town.

And Murray is now looking to add to that this afternoon against a side he believes will be pushing for promotion, and with Tuesday’s arrival of Spennymoor Town.

“(Being at home is) exactly what we want,” he added.

“The boys are working hard and we’re glad to be back at home.

“It’s going to be very tough this season. You look at the results and know we’ve got to be on our mettle every game.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.