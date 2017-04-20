FANS’ FORUM: Boston United have found their ‘Mr Right’ | Bad year financially | Pilgrims to stay two years at York Street

Boston United have found their ‘Mr Right’ - according to chairman David Newton.

Speaking candidly at last night’s Fans’ Forum, he discussed the departure of former manager Dennis Greene and the arrival of current boss Adam Murray, who had previously been in the hotseat at Mansfield Town.

Adam Murray.

Giving supporters an overview of the past 12 months, the chairman also offered his thoughts on all aspects of the club, including a frustrating year financially, the community project, and youth academy and plans to stay at York Street.

Here is a snapshot of Mr Newton’s comments...

ON THE DEPARTURE OF DENNIS GREENE

“In terms of the season, we didn’t start too well and felt we needed a change.

Dennis Greene.

“So we came to an understanding with Mr Greene and we parted company on, what I think, was amicable terms.

“We have to recognise what Dennis has done.

“I know he was a bit marmite, but he did take us to the play-offs last two season and did give us quite a bit of success.

“We wish him well.”

ON APPOINTING ADAM MURRAY

“We were faced with going to the market to find a manager, which is always pretty dreadful.

“It was very fortuitous Adam was available at the time.

“He stepped down quite a level to come to us, but we were very impressed by him at interview and in discussions afterwards.

“My opinion has not changed since. I genuinely think we’ve got the right guy.

“He understands the football club needs to operate as a whole and we need income from every area.

“He understands he needs to be involved at every level of the football club, not just the first team.

“He understands the community side and youth structure and how important it is to bring through the young players in the right way.”

ON THE UNDER 19S WINNING THE LEAGUE

“In terms of the youth team, I’ve got to congratulate Martyn (Bunce, manager) and the youth team for winning the league.

“We look forward to hopefully trying to bring some of those guys through further.

“The under 21s have also done well under Lewis Thorogood.”

ON THE CLUB’S FINANCES

“As a result of a relatively poor season on the pitch, finances have been very difficult for us.

“This has come down to lower attendances, although they have held up well, and higher costs and costs relating to supporting Dennis.

“We had lots of long-term injuries so we supported him through that, and we’ve supported Adam as best we could.

“It was a double whammy but, overall, it’s been a pretty dire season financially, but we’ve picked that (tab) up.

ON THE COMMUNITY SECTION

“At the league AGM in Cardiff we were awarded Community Club of the Year (award).

“That’s a great feather in the cap as that’s across the National League, North and South.

“It’s a great achievement.

“It has been a challenging year as we rely on funding bids.

“We’re seeing that due to cuts, everybody is in there now bidding for the same things we’re bidding for.

“We’ve grown as a programme over the years.”

ON EXTENDING THE YORK STREET LEASE

“We took out a new lease on York Street.

“The existing lease was due to end in January next year, which wouldn’t meet (league) requirements anyway, as we need a lease for the full season ahead.

“We’ve put a new lease in place for the next two seasons, which takes a bit of pressure off us.

“I must thank the Malkinson family. They’re great, still great supporters of the football club, and there was no problem agreeing a new lease.”

ON THE FUTURE

“We are going in the right direction.

“We’re getting a new stadium built.

“We’ve got a great community programme and the right man on the pitch.”