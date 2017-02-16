Fat chance! How Boston United keeper Ross Durrant found his calling between the sticks

As a kid Ross Durrant always dreamed of playing outfield.

But after trying his luck between the sticks the Boston United goalkeeper admitted he was instantly hooked.

And now the former Nottingham Forest trainee, who still has dreams of a career in the professional game, admits it was the best decision he could make.

“I used to play centre half when I was a lot younger,” he told The Standard.

“But I was a lot fatter and I couldn’t really run.

“At the age of about 10 or 11 I gave it a go and liked it because of the lack of running.

“I just found it was for me, sometimes you do find things that work.

“I stuck with it and it’s funny how things work as I always wanted to play outfield.

“You know what you’re good at and you know your limitations at the end of the day, and this is what I want to make a go of.”

Durrant was Adam Murray’s first signing after being offered the Pilgrims job and is the only players to feature in every minute under the new boss.

And after making the step up to National League North level after joining from Ilkeston, Durrant admits the decision didn’t take him long.

He added: “It was very simple.

“You see the gaffer come in and there are very experienced guys in the team.

“This is the kind of place you look at and say ‘that’d be a great stepping stone’.

“When I heard the news I was very keen to join Boston.”

And reflecting upon that move, the 21-year-old stopper said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. It’s a good standard, a step up.

“I’d like to get some more games under my belt at this level.”

Boston may be in the bottom half of the table, but Durrant says there is still confidence and belief in the camp, a determination that under Murray the club can once again be challenging for promotion.

“There’s no reason why we can’t look to next season and say ‘let’s have a fresh start’,” he continued.

“Why not have a go at the top five?

“It’s just a case of organisation and being hard to beat.”

Indeed, being hard to beat was something the United defence prided themselves on after the arrival of Murray, who also brought in towering centre back Tom Batchelor from Grantham Town.

And Durrant says he has every confidence in the players in front of him.

“We rarely look like conceding, so it makes my job easier when the guys in front are doing a good job,” he continued.

“As long as I keep talking to them and they talk to me and we keep it organised I won’t be doing too much.

“You never like to be over worked.

“The boys, Batch has come in at a similar time to me, and the guiys around him have been brilliant since I come in.

“It’s a great back four or five, and whoever is there to come in.

“We don’t have any weaknesses in any of the positions.

“If someone’s missing then people are capable of coming in.”