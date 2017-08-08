Fight club! Murray demands his Boston United side show Alfreton they know how to scrap

Adam Murray is challenging his Boston United squad to prove that Saturday’s defeat at Southport was just a blip.

The Pilgrims play their first home contest of the National League North season tonight as Alfreton Town visit the Jakemans Stadium.

And Murray is demanding better from his side, who were beaten 4-0 at Southport on the opening day.

“The bottom line is that I want a reaction,” the manager said, before calling on his side to rediscover a fighting spirit.

“There’s very good players in that dressing room, they just need to understand that in the league we’re in you can’t just turn up an expect to win.

“We’re not good enough to expect results, we’ve got to be seven, eight, nine out of 10. And that’s not to win, that’s to get something out of the game.

“If we don’t do the scrappy, ugly bits we’re fighting a losing battle. We need to have fight in there.

“When it gets tough we need people standing up.”

Gregg Smith, who was sent off at Southport, will be eligible to play as his suspension doesn’t begin until Saturday, but Jack Broadhead is an injury doubt.

Alfreton kicked off their season with a 2-0 win against Blyth Spartans.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm

For live match updates follow @standardduncan on Twitter.

