Fight club! Murray says he has the players to battle their way out of the drop zone

Adam Murray says Boston United must fight their way up the National League North table.

The Pilgrims dropped into the relegation zone following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Curzon Ashton, with the gap being extended to three points following Gainsborough Trinity’s midweek victory over AFC Telford United.

But Murray says it is United’s job to ensure they pull themselves out of and away from the drop zone.

“It’s up to us to turn that around,” he said.

“You lie down and cry and accept what’s happening or you stand up and fight.

“The good thing for me is that I know I’ve got good players.

“It’s fine lines at the minute and we’re not getting battered by anybody.

“It’s minor things that we need to sort out which result in quick change.”

The Pilgrims now have two home games in which they’ll be hoping to pick up important points, albeit against top-four sides.

Brackley Town will arrive at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm), with Salford City the visitors on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).