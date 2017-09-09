Five-star Poachers on a roll! Boston Town thrash ON Chenecks

Boston Town’s fine run of form continued with a 5-0 win at Northampton ON Chenecks.

Aaron Eyett and Will Britton both grabbed braces, with Fraser Bayliss also amongst the scorers.

Eyett handed the Poachers a 28th-minute lead at Billing Road, with Britton doubling the tally with 45 minutes gone.

A late surge saw Bayliss grab the third with 78 minutes gone, before Eyett and Britton wrapped things up in the final four minutes.