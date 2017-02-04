Focus is on Boston United, not Harrogate - Murray

Adam Murray says his full focus is on getting the best out of Boston United ahead of today’s clash against Harrogate Town.

Simon Weaver’s side are currently 10th in the National League North, dropping down the standings following a storming start to the campaign.

However, they remain four places and seven points ahead of the Pilgrims.

“I think it’s a decent set-up there, but for me we’re one of the biggfest clubs in the league, so we’ll put our focus on Boston,” Murray said.

“We’ll put all our focus on us causing them problems and, after Saturday, we’ll wish them all the best.

“But it’s all about us and what we do.”

Boston were beaten 2-0 at Harrogate in the second game of the season.

Kick off will be at 3pm.