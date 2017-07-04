Football League would be a ‘huge step’ for Boston United - chairman

Pilgrims chairman David Newton admits that a return to the Football League would be ‘huge step’ for Boston United.

Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of Newton and vice-chairman Neil Kempster taking over the reins of the cash-strapped club.

Boston had just been relegated from League Two and, with staff working in lieu of wages, the club was looking at the very real threat of liquidation before the Chestnut Homes duo agreed to step in and take control.

The Pilgrims’ financial situation saw them demoted a further division to the Blue Square North before, 12 months later, suffering the same fate as they were pushed down to the UniBond Premier.

United returned to non-league’s highest regionalised tier following 2010’s play-off final victory at Bradford Park Avenue.

Since then they have made the play-offs three further times, only to suffer semi-final heartbreak.

Newton says he would love to play his part in the Pilgrims returning to the National League, but accepts that would be the club’s natural level at this point in time.

When asked about a return to the Football League, he confessed that the outgoings needed to produce a side able to compete at the top end of the division above could undo all the hard work he and Kempster have done in attempting to pay off creditors and balance the books.

“I think that’s a huge step for this side.” he said.

“It was when we went in the first time and we saw what happened.

“The last thing we want is to push for that again and ruin everything we’ve done.

“We’ll be pushing to get as high as we can.

“I think most people think Conference is our level at the moment, and I can agree with that. If we can get there I’ll be very happy.”

United hope that work on their new Quadrant ground will begin later this year.

Plans for the development include function rooms, bars and a sportshall which is hoped will bring in a daily income to help the club to become self-sustaining.

“You’ve got to use it seven days a week and get as much income as you can as football club’s don’t work financially,” Newton added.

“Premier League sides just about work and the rest of us really struggle.

“We’ve got to move and have function suites, boxes. It’s the package which works for every club.

“Hopefully, we can deliver that as soon as we can.”

From day one, Newton and Kempster said their long-term plan was to help the club shed their debt and leave it in a strong position for others to take over the reins.

But after a decade with the amber part of Lincolnshire, Newton admits he will never really be able to turn his back.

He said: “It gets under your skin.

“It’ll be a hard day when we walk away, but we won’t walk away.

“We’ll step down and let younger people take over and move it further forward.

“But I’ll always be coming back if they let me.”