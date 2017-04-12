Forget survival, I’m here to win - Boston United boss Murray

Adam Murray says Boston United won’t be taking their foot off the gas after making sure they’ll be a National League North side next season.

Saturday’s 3-0 demolition job on AFC Telford United means the Pilgrims no longer have to fear plummeting into the bottom three.

But manager Murray - who described the victory as a mixture of ‘relief and excitement’ - wants to extend the club’s three-game unbeaten run.

“I want to win,” he said. “I like winning football matches.

“The supporters deserve to finish the season on a high and the players deserve to finish the season on a high.”

Boston face a Bank Holiday double, beginning with Good Friday’s trip to title-chasing Kidderminster Harriers and Monday’s home contest against Gloucester City (both 3pm).

Mani Dieseruvwe is ineligible to face his parent club on Friday, and Murray admits he may be making changes to his line-uup.

He said: “We’ve got a very competitive squad now and I’ve got no qualms about putting players in and worrying the performance levels will drop.

“It’s a nice position to be in.

“We want to win games, they’re coming thick and fast and we will use the squad.”

Murray may have secured safety, but he has no plans to be a boss who spends his seasons competing in relegation dogfights.

“With all due respect, I didn’t take this job so early after coming out of the Football League just to survive,” he added.

“I want to win things. I’m only 35-years-old. I’ve got a lot to prove and a lot I want to do as a manager.

“I want to get out this league. This club deserves to be out of this league.

“Whatever it takes, I’ll do my best to take the club to that level.”