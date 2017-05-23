Former Aston Villa, Leeds United and Leicester City striker Julian Joachim to take on coaching role with Boston Town

Former Premier League striker Julian Joachim will help coach Boston Town’s newly-formed under 21 side next season.

The team - who will compete in the Lincolnshire FA Under 21 Development League against the likes of Lincoln City, Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity and Cleethorpes Town - are inviting prospective talents to have a look at the set-up tonight.

Anyone interested can attend the DWB Stadium at 6.30pm for an initial meeting with management and other potential players.

Upcoming friendlies are to be confirmed, but National League and Evo-Stik clubs have already expressed their interest.

It is also hoped that Joachim can persuade an Aston Villa’s academy squad to play a warm-up game.

The Lincs Under 21 Development League has been running for two years and was won by the Red Imps last season.