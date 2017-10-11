Frost hits the winner as pacesetting Poachers pip Pilgrims

Nicky Frost struck the winning goal as Boston Town’s under 21 beat their Boston United counterparts 2-1 last night.

The victory saw the Poachers extend their lead at the top of the Lincs FA Under 21 Development League South.

Ryan Pratt’s lob had put the Pilgrims in front after nine minutes, only for Dom Goddard to level for Town in the 18th minute.

Frost then grabbed the winner seconds into the second half.

The two Boston sides met at Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford, where United’s under 21s play their home matches on the 3G pitch, due to the York Street turf being saved for first team matches this year.

Town had offered to switch the match to the DWB Stadium to keep it in Boston, but the Pilgrims opted to maintain home advantage.