Frost hopes Poachers have reached ‘turning point’ after moving out of UCL Premier bottom two

Gary Frost hopes his Boston Town side have arrived at a ‘turning point’ in their season.

The Poachers pulled themselves out of the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom two with a creditable 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Desborough.

“It’s been a good week for us and we’re happy with the results,” said Frost, whose team ended a 15-game winless streak in midweek with a 3-2 county cup win against Holbeach United.

“Hopefully, it can be a turning point in our season.”

Danny Maddison gave the Poachers a 1-0 lead against Ar Tarn from the spot after debutant James Tricks, a former Boston United trainee, won the penalty.

But a moment of overhead improvisation saw the hosts level.

“We should have won the game,” Frost added.

“It was a good goal but iI think it was a bit lucky.

“But to get a point from the team in fourth is a great result for the lads.”

Boston now sit 20th in the table, above Harrowby United on goal difference.