Gatter extends Pilgrims loan spell

Charlie Gatter will remain with Boston United until the end of the season.

The midfielder has been given the thumbs up to extend his youth loan by parent club Burton Albion.

The 18-year-old has started all five matches under manager Adam Murray.

Meanwhile, Waide Fairhurst and Michael Emery have gone out on loan.

Striker Fairhurst has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier DivisionFrickley Atletic until February 18, while keeper Emery completed a short-term loan move to Heanor Town ahead of the weekend.

He featured in their 2-2 draw against Alvechurch on Saturday.