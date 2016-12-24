‘Give everything you’ve got!’ Murray tells his Boston United squad that hard work is the key to beating Trinity

Adam Murray wants to give the Boston United fans some late Christmas cheer - courtesy of three points at the expense of Gainsborough Trinity.

But he says that can only be achieved if his squad ‘give everything they’ve got’.

The Pilgrims host the Blues on Boxing Day.

And although Murray is adamant that the bigger picture of Boston’s league position is the most important thing at stake, he knows what victory against another Lincolnshire opponent will mean to the supporters.

“I know what local derbies mean to supporters, I’ve been involved in a lot of them,” he said.

“It’s three points one the line, but what it is is bragging rights over the Christmas period.

“It gives them something to cheer about.

“But the most important thing for us as a team and a club is another step in the right direction.”

Murray believes his squad will go into the Jakemans Stadium clash buoyed by Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Curzon Ashton, their first win in six matches.

But the manager reiterated the fact that he still expects his players to give everything they can out on the turf.

He added: “It’ll give the boys confidence in how good they can be.

“But it’s important now that we keep them levels high, the work rate high.

“It’s like anything in life, if you want to be successful you have to give everything you’ve got.

“if you fail doing that you can hold your head up and walk away with pride.”