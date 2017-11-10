Go mad against the Hatters! Hawley calls on Boston United to build on Brakes win

Karl Hawley believes Boston United have taken a ‘step forward’ - now he wants them to go mad against the Hatters.

The Pilgrims host Stockport County on Saturday, looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time this campaign.

United’s three previous league victories - against Alfreton, Chorley and North Ferriby - have all been followed up by defeats.

And Hawley hopes that sequence will change following the weekend’s 2-0 success at in-form Leamington.

“I’ll enjoy those three points,” he said.

“I told the boys in there you have to enjoy winning.

“It breeds confidence and we have to take that into the next game.

“Hopefully, this is a step forward.”

United’s non-league record against the Hatters at home stands at one win, one defeat and two draws.

Last season’s 2-0 reverse was their first-ever loss on home soil against County, whom they used to face in the Football League.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Former skipper Adam Chapman has joined Sheffield FC after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.