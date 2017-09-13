Gregg will give us bite

Adam Murray believes that the return of Gregg Smith will give his Boston United side a ruthless edge.

The striker will be eligible to face Midland Football League outfit Haughmond in the FA Cup on Saturday after returning from his second suspension of the season.

And with the Pilgrims looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats, Murray is happy to have the no-nonsense forward available for selection once again.

“Gregg’s something different,” Murray said. “He gives you another outlet.

“This is about people and human beings, and the psychology it takes to go through tough parts in games.

“You can’t shake and turn into a leaf. Gregg’s a big character and he’s somebody the team look to for guidance.

“We need him back out there.”

Two straight red cards have seen Smith sit out seven of the Pilgrims’ 11 league matches so far this campaign. But Murray says he won’t need to lecture the forward about how to conduct himself on his return.

“That’s been Gregg for 15 years, so something I say to him in the space of two weeks isn’t going to change him,” the manager continued.

“He’s got to take responsibility. We don’t want to babysit, people take responsibility for their own performances and he’s aware of that.”

Haughmond sit three levels below United in the pyramid, but Murray says he can’t afford to take the Academicals lightly when they meet at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“The FA Cup’s exciting. It’s fantastic,” he said. “We want to get as far as we can. We need to go like that for 90 minutes.”