Hard work will give Boston United the early advantage - Cowgill

Jack Cowgill believes that Boston United’s intense pre-season schedule will begin to pay off as soon as the National League North campaign gets underway.

Boss Adam Murray has put his Pilgrims through some tough drills ever since they reported back for training, working with his part-time squad four days a week, including double shifts at the weekends.

But defender Cowgill, a summer recruit from Barnsley, is adamant it will help the squad steal a march on their opposition early on - especially as United face seven league matches in August.

“Everyone’s taking it seriously. I’ve never been at a club and seen everyone buy into something so fast,” he said.

“The effort everyone’s been putting in is incredible.

“But it helps. I know from previous clubs, you play better when you’re fitter.

“Not everyone likes pre-season, but you will see the benefits straight away.”

There may be a lot of big-name established clubs in the division this season, but Cowgill is confident that Boston can stake their claim for promotion, especially as the top seven sides now have a chance of going up.

“Seeing how we got on on the pitch, I think we’ve got some great players,” the former Braintree loanee said after Saturday’s friendly at Boston Town.

“If we all kick on it will look good.

“I’m new to this league so I’ll just take each game as it comes. But my spell at Braintree was really good so I know the standard is good here.

“This year, the Conference North, seeing the teams in it compared to the National League, it’s pretty much the same league.

“It will be tough but the lads look good. Fingers crossed.”