Hard work will pay off for United - Willis

This Boston United side are yet to fulfil their true potential, says keeper George Willis.

The former Sheffield United stopper admits that the team have not given a true account of themselves so far this season.

However, he is confident that the only way is up.

“We can do much better. That’s down to us as players,” he said.

“Adam (Murray, manager) and Karl (Hawley, assistant) can only put down what they think is right for each game.

“We’ve worked so hard in pre-season and we’re working so hard in training.

“It is frustrating as we’re not far off where we want to be.”

And Willis believes that the results will soon come as the newly-built squad finds its feet.

“Some of the results aren’t true reflections of who we are and where we are,” he added.

“You’re factoring in four red cards.

“It doesn’t seem to be going our way. But things will get better if we keep working hard, I’m sure of it.”