Hare replaces Clifton as Pilgrims prepare for Moors

Taron Hare returns to Boston United’s starting XI to face Spennymoor Town tonight - the only change from the side which beat Chorley on Saturday.

The right back makes his first start since the opening day of the season, replacing James Clifton who is ruled out through illness.

Apart from that enforced switch, Adam Murray keeps the faith with the side which produced the goods at the weekend.

Gregg Smith and Jack Cowgill are both unavailable due to suspension, Smith completing his three-game ban and Cowgill serving a one-match suspension.

Boston have won both their opening home games this season, while Spennymoor’s 100 per cent record was ended on Saturday by league leaders Brackley.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

UNITED: Willis, Hare, Beatson, Keane, McGowan, Batchelor, Vince, Chapman, Tshimanga, Hemmings, Waite.

SUBS: Warren, Broadhead, Hawley, Adams, McGuire.

SPENNYMOOR: Lowson, Griffiths, Chantler, Dixon, Tait, Curtis, Hall, Ramshaw, Taylor, Johnson, Foley.

SUBS: Mason, Chandler, Orrell, Anderson, Porter.

REF: Garreth Rhodes.

