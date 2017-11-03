Hawley believes Boston United can end Leamington's seven-game unbeaten streak

Karl Hawley is targeting his first win as Boston United boss at in-form Leamington.

Caretaker manager Hawley will lead his Pilgrims to the New Windmill Ground tomorrow, looking for the result which could lift his side out of the National League North drop zone.

His first match at the helm saw Boston push leaders Salford City on Tuesday evening before going down to the game’s only goal.

However, Hawley is now challenging his squad to replicate that display against the Brakes.

He said: “My focus is Leamington on Saturday and hopefully we can pick up some points, which would be fantastic.

“There are nothing but positives to take from that performance (against Salford).

“There was a fantastic attitude and intensity and quality, it was all there.

“But we’ve got to take that into the next game.

“There’s no point playing like that against Salford and not playing well against Leamington.

“If we play like that against Leamington I’m sure we’ll cause them a lot of problems.”

The Brakes, promoted to the division in the summer, have hit a purple patch to lift themselves out of the bottom three.

They are unbeaten in their past seven league games, recording four draws and three wins.

That run includes a 3-2 win at league leaders Salford and a 2-2 draw at second-placed Harrogate.

Their last league defeat came on September 5 (a 3-2 defeat to Alfreton), the same day as Boston recorded their last league win (a 2-1 success against North Ferriby).

Boston’s past three matches against Leamington have all been draws, with just two goals scored in those meetings.

Kick off will be at 3pm.