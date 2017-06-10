Hawley still has big part to play

Karl Hawley may be part of Boston United’s coaching staff, but he is being tipped to have just as much impact on the pitch as on the training ground.

Manager Adam Murray believes that the 35-year-old striker can play a pivotal role in attack as Boston plan to challenge for a play-off spot when the season kicks off in August.

“Karl has still got a big part to play for this club,” Murray said of his first-team coach and former Mansfield Town teammate, who made 10 appearances for Boston last season, scoring twice.

“I think everybody could see what an impact he had on the team and how different we looked when he played.”

Hawley would have made more appearances for Boston had he not spent six weeks sidelined with injury, one of the many Pilgrims to have suffered fitness setbacks last season.

“He works hard but it just summed up our season that he got a medial ligament injury,” Murray added.

“This is someone who’s never injured because of how well he looks after himself, and even he’s been part of the curse of last season.

“He’s a fit guy, he’s like Jamie Cureton in the fact that he looks after himself so well that he can keep on playing fo as long as he wants.

“You look at the chances we created last season and I think that if we had someone like Karl in there to finish we would have scored a lot more goals and won a lot more games.”