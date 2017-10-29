Hawley to take the reins as Boston United search for new manager

Karl Hawley will take temporary charge of Boston United - as the club begin their new hunt for a manager

Adam Murray tendered his resignation following yesterday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley, which was accepted by chairman David Newton.

"Adam has worked extremely hard during his time at Boston United, not only with his commitment to the first team, but also the club as a whole,” Newton told bufc.co.uk.

"It is very sad that his dedication has not resulted in the progression of the first team that we all hoped for and we reluctantly accepted his resignation.

"Adam is a hard-working and professional man and we wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Striker Hawley, who was Murray’s assistant, will take charge of Tuesday’s match against Salford City, which kicks off at 7.45pm at the Jakemans Stadium.

Newton added: “The search for a new manager will now commence.

"Karl Hawley will take charge of the first team until such time as a new manager is appointed and we hope the fans will support Karl through this transitional period."

The Pilgrims are accepting applications for the first team managerial vacancy.

CVs and covering letters can be submitted to board@bufc.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, November 3