Hawley wants to have his say at Boston United - on and off the pitch

Karl Hawley has arrived at Boston United with something to offer both on and off the pitch.

The well-travelled striker made his debut off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Bradford Park Avenue, having also joined Adam Murray’s coaching staff.

“I spoke to the chairman (David Newton) the other day, after Adam approached me, and everything seemed good,” said the former Carlisle United, Notts County and Walsall player, explaining why he opted to make the move from Rushall Olympic.

“It was something I was keen to join.”

Thirty-five-year-old Hawley, who won the Conference Play-off final and League Two title in back-to-back campaigns with Carlisle, previously worked as a coach for Murray at Mansfield Town.

And he is hoping to gain more valuable experience at Boston.

He added: “That’s a big part of what I want to do and, where I want to go from here.

“When you’re in control, or have a say in what’s going on on the pitch and training, it is something I’m enjoying and looking to continue to do.”

However, Hawley also says he can still do a job on the pitch.

“I’ve looked after myself the older I’ve got,” he added.

“It’s just maintaining that. I’m feeling healthy and good and fit, touch wood.

“Hopefully, I can have a say on the pitch still.”

Hawley is hoping to feature for Boston as they face Tamworth at the Lamb Ground on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Pilgrims secured a 3-0 win against their league rivals in the reverse fixture in August.

United have earned three wins and two draws from their past five meetings with the Lambs, their last defeat coming in the FA Trophy in 2013.