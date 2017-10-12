He cares about the club and shirt! Murray says Boston United winger Adams returns from loan with the right attitude

Liam Adams deserves his chance at Boston United, according to manager Adam Murray.

The teenage winger has returned to the Jakemans Stadium following a successful loan spell at Stamford, where he scored four times in seven appearances for the Daniels.

And Murray has been impressed by the Boston talent’s commitment to the cause, something he wants to see throughout the squad.

“He scored four in seven and he’s full of confidence,” the manager told The Standard.

“We know Liam cares about the club and the shirt he wears, and that he’ll graft 100 per cent.

“I’d rather see that than people going through the motions.”

Adams made his second appearance of the season in Saturday’s defeat at AFC Telford.

Murray says he again caught the eye, even if he still has a few things to learn about the game at National League North level.

“He tried to make things happen,” Murray added.

“It was a lot to put on his shoulders, but he’s always had the attitude about him, he’s a very confident boy.

“He’s got goals in him. He’s quick.

“He needs to learn the tactical game a little bit, but he cares.

“He wants to win football matches and we need that.”