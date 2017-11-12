He is second-to-none! Chairman David Newton 'delighted' to land serial winner Elliott

Chairman David Newton says Boston United have landed a ‘consistently successful’ manager whose non-league record is ‘second-to-none’.

The Pilgrims unveiled former Shaw Lane boss Craig Elliott as their new boss earlier today.

"We are delighted that Craig Elliott has joined Boston United,” Newton told bufc.co.uk.

“His track record as a manager is second-to-none within the non-league system over the past few years, which has seen him take Shaw Lane to the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division with three promotions in four seasons.

"Not only has he been successful, but has been consistently successful.

"Craig is a very ambitious, young manager who has a clear vision of where he wants to go within his career and his ambitions match ours.

"None of us are in doubt about the challenges ahead, but we will support Craig as far as we possibly can to ensure that things progress on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Elliott beat off competition from applicants with managerial experience in the Football League, with Newton believing that his club - currently looking to fight their way out of the bottom three in the National League North - would benefit from a manager who knows the non-league game.

Elliott was under contract at Shaw Lane until 2019, but Newton says he and Lane chairman Craig Wood have reached an agreement, although the price of prising away the manager has not been made public.

"My thanks must go to Craig Wood, the chairman of Shaw Lane.

“Understandably Mr Wood did not want such a successful manager to leave his club, but also did not wish to stand in the way of Craig's career progression.

"I was delighted that we were able to reach an agreement that was mutually acceptable to both clubs and I wish them all the very best with their promotion push.”

Newton also took time to praise caretaker boss Karl Hawley, adding: "My sincere thanks go to Karl Hawley who stepped in to take charge of the first team following Adam Murray's departure.

“The team have put in three fantastic performances under Karl's guidance and we will always be very grateful to Karl for what he has done for the club to date