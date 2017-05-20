“He’s 25-8!” Chapman says manager’s work rate will turn Boston United into winners

Boston United should be getting ready for the good times to return.

That is the view of Adam Chapman, who believes that manager Adam Murray is the right person to transform the Pilgrims’ fortunes.

Midfielder Chapman previously played under Murray at Mansfield Town, and has given The Standard an insight into what to expect next season.

“What makes him such a good manager?” Chapman said.

“His attention to detail, his commitment.

“He probably doesn’t see his wife for weeks on end.

“He’s 25-8, literally all in.

“He’s got ideas that are more advanced that I’ve seen anywhere else.

“I know he’ll be successful.”

Chapman, who joined the club from Gainsborough Trinity, has been offered a new deal to keep him at the Jakemans Stadium next season.

And although he is yet to put pen to paper, he has made it clear he would love to continue working under Murray as part of, what he believes, will be a revolution at the National League North club.

He continued: “I want to stay at Boston.

“I’m not going to put a label on it and say we’re going to win every game, but I want to be here because I do believe that this manager will be successful.

“He is that good.

“Once he gets his ideas firmly across and the boys learn a bit more about what he wants the club will go places.

“He wants a better pitch too, once we get that we’ll kick on further.”

And while Chapman has faith in his manager, he also admits he has more to offer on the pitch than what he has produced so far in an amber shirt.

“I’m not where I want to be, I know that,” he said.

“I knew I wouldn’t get there in the short period of time left in this season.

“I wouldn’t hit the consistent standards I want.

“I like the club, I like the chairman, I like the boys and I think that we can kick on again next year.

“A good summer rest and a real good pre-season can get me sharper than I am now.

“I want to be one of many big players for this club next year.”