He's got a world record! Keeper Paul Bastock is 1,249 not out

Paul Bastock has equalled Peter Shilton's world record of 1,249 competitive club appearances.

The Boston goalkeeper claimed his stake in the phenomenal record as his Wisbech Town side took to the field to face Sleaford Town in the United Counties League Premier Division this evening.

And the 47-year-old will now be hoping to be in a league of his own and break the former England and Nottingham Forest stopper's milestone as the Fenmen face Thetford in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Bastock made his Football League debut with Cambridge United 30 years ago and has played for 17 clubs: Cambridge United, Bath City, Fisher Athletic, Kettering Town, Aylesbury, Boston United, Scarborough, Dagenham & Redbridge, St Albans City, Rushden & Diamonds, Worksop Town, Royston Town, St Neots Town, Dunstable Town, Stamford, Corby, Wisbech.

