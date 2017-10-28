Hemmings and Hawley in as Boston United look to climb out of bottom three with first-ever home win against Brackley Town

Boston United have made two changes as they attempt to end their Brackley Town hoodoo.

The Pilgrims are hoping to pick up three points and net the necessary goals to lift them out of the National League North’s bottom three as they host the fourth-placed Saints at the Jakemans Stadium this afternoon.

However, Town hold the advantage over United down York Street, with Boston picking up just one point from five previous meetings between the two sides in Lincolnshire.

Adam Murray has made two changes to the side which was beaten 2-1 at Curzon Ashton last weekend, looking to end a wretched league run of one point from five games and one win from 10 fixtures.

In come Karl Hawley and Ashley Hemmings in place of Morgan Penfold, who drops to the bench, and Jack Thomas, who has been recalled by Mansfield Town.

Jan Yeomans is serving the second contest of his three game ban.

Brackley currently sit 12 points and 16 places above Boston, who could leapfrog both Gainsborough Trinity and Nuneaton Borough if they were to win and their opponents lose, with a three-goal swing.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Muggleton, McGuire, Killock, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Hawley, Tshimanga, Clifton.

SUBS: Rollins, Vince, Penfold, Smith, Adams.

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Myles, Franklin, S. Byrne, Graham, Dean, G. Walker, J. Byrne, Brown, Williams, A. Walker.

SUBS: Lowe, Diggin, Tilney, Ndlovu, Armson.

REF: Garreth Rhodes.

