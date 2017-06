Winger Ashley Hemmings has joined Boston United, becoming Adam Murray’s ninth summer signing.

The talented 26-year-old, who can also play as a striker, has clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Walsall and Dagenham & Redbridge on his CV.

He made 16 appearances for League Two Mansfield Town last season.

Hemmings also has one England under 17 cap to his name.