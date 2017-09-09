Hemmings misses Pilgrims clash with the Spartans

Ashley Hemmings will miss Boston United’s match at Blyth Spartans this afternoon.

The winger - who has started all 11 of the Pilgrims’ previous matches this season - is absent due to personal circumstances.

He will be replaced by Harry Vince, the only change to the side which beat North Ferriby 2-1 on Tuesday.

Vince was sent off in that match, but is eligible to feature as his suspension begins next weekend.

Liam Adams is not in the squad, having joined Stamford on a youth loan.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

BLYTH: Jameson, Cartwright, Watson, Reid, Buddle, Hutchinson, Rivers, Mullen, Maguire, Hopson, Dale.

SUBS: SUBS: Longstaff, McTiernan, Liddle, Wrightson, MacDonald.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, Beatson, Keane, Cowgill, Rollins, Chapman, Tshimanga, Vince, Broadhead.

SUBS: McGuire, Hare, Waite, Hawley, McGowan.

REF: Adam Herczeg.