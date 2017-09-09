Hemmings misses Pilgrims clash with the Spartans

Ashley Hemmings will miss Boston United’s match at Blyth Spartans this afternoon.
The winger - who has started all 11 of the Pilgrims’ previous matches this season - is absent due to personal circumstances.
He will be replaced by Harry Vince, the only change to the side which beat North Ferriby 2-1 on Tuesday.
Vince was sent off in that match, but is eligible to feature as his suspension begins next weekend.
Liam Adams is not in the squad, having joined Stamford on a youth loan.
Kick off will be at 3pm.
BLYTH: Jameson, Cartwright, Watson, Reid, Buddle, Hutchinson, Rivers, Mullen, Maguire, Hopson, Dale.
SUBS: SUBS: Longstaff, McTiernan, Liddle, Wrightson, MacDonald.
UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Yeomans, Beatson, Keane, Cowgill, Rollins, Chapman, Tshimanga, Vince, Broadhead.
SUBS: McGuire, Hare, Waite, Hawley, McGowan.
REF: Adam Herczeg.
