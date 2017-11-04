Hemmings wants to weigh in with more Boston United goals

Ashley Hemmings admits he needs to chip in with more goals.

The Boston United winger netted his second league goal of the season last Saturday, converting from the spot as Boston United went down 3-2 against Brackley.

And the summer signing, who joined from Mansfield Town, believes he can still offer more of an impact in attack, both by finding the net and helping his teammates do the same.

“Some keepers have made some good saves, but I need to take that into my game more and get more goals,” the former Wolves man said.

“I’ve got a couple of assists too and that’s also part of my game.

“I’ve got to be a team player and help the lads out where I can.”

He will now turn his focus to Saturday’s trip to Leamington (KO 3pm).

The Pilgrims’ last three contests against Leamington have resulted in draws.

The goalless clash on the final day of the 2014-15 season followed on from 1-1 and 0-0 draws at the New Windmill Ground.

United’s last victory over the Brakes came in August 2013, with Marc Newsham and Ricky Miller on target in a 2-0 win at York Street.