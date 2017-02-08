Home boy! Murray calls on Boston United to make Jakemans Stadium a ‘cauldron’ ahead of home treble

Adam Murray wants his Boston United side to make the most of their home comforts... and have a big say in the promotion race.

The Pilgrims began a streak of four consecutive home games on Saturday as they hosted Harrogate Town.

And with National League North promotion-chasers Chorley and Darlington 1883 next up, followed by Nuneaton, the Pilgrims boss is calling on everyone associated with the club to make sure it lives up to its name and gets United.

Murray wants the fans to help get the Jakemans Stadium rocking by turning up in their numbers and getting behind the fans for the next three contests.

But he knows that his team must also play their part in giving the crowd something to get behind.

“I think we need to get as many people through the gates as we can,” Murray said.

“Our support, in what I’ve seen and before I took the job, it’s the best in the league.

“We need to make sure now that we make this place is a real cauldron to come.

“We want to get people through the doors and the lads want to put on performances that make our supporters proud.”

Murray also believes that having so many games at home in quick succession is a special opportunity which mustn’t be missed.

“We’ve got an eye on the group of games coming up at home,” he added.

“It’s very rare you get a continuous group of games coming up.

“As a football club we need to make this a real positive time.”

Boston are without a fixture this weekend but host Chorley on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

And with it being Valentine’s Night, Murray admits he may have to make a compromise.

He joked: “I’ve still got to get out of it with my missus yet, so I might not be here.

“If not I’ll bring her to the game.

“It’s going to be a tough month a very hectic month, but one we feel we can build on.

“We want to kep pushing standards and boundaries.

“We know our support here will do the same.”

Chorley beat United 2-0 at Victory Park earlier this season.

Darlington, who secured a 4-1 home win against the Pilgrims, also in August, will arrive on Saturday, February 18.

The Borough will complete the quartet of home contests the following Saturday (February 25).