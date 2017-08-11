Home comforts! Murray demands Boston United are unwelcoming hosts at fortress York Street

Adam Murray is determined to ensure that Boston United will make home advantage count this season.

The Pilgrims boss has overseen a makeover at the Jakemans Stadium this sumer - including hard work being put into sprucing up the pitch, terraces and dressing room.

But he knows that it is performances on the turf where the club will be judged.

And as the Pilgrims prepare for their first Saturday home contest of the campaign this week - as newly-promoted Spennymoor Town are the visitors (KO 3pm) - Murray is challenging his squad to be very unpleasant hosts.

“We’ve got to give people something to shout about,” he said.

“It’s all right the place looking nice, but we need to put in performances on the pitch to get people through the gates.

“I don’t think there will be many teams who come here and pick points up, but that’s down to us to make it like that.”

Murray believes that an uncompromising approach is the best way to unsettle the opposition and ensure home comforts turn York Street into the fortress he wants it to be.

“We have to be tough to beat,” Murray said.

“We have to make this a place people don’t look forward to coming to.

“We have to show that fight and desire every week.”

Gregg Smith will be unavailable as he begins the first of a three-match ban, while Jack Broadhead will be an injury doubt.

The Pilgrims will return to match action on Tuesday night as they travel to face Tamworth.

Kick off at the Lamb Ground will be at 7.45pm.