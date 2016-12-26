Home, sweet home! Hilliard hopes Jakemans Stadium return will aid Pilgrims

Lewis Hilliard hopes that home comforts can help Boston United force their way up the league table.

After going six weeks without a home fixture, Tuesday’s 3-1 victory against Curzon Ashton marked the first of four fixtures from five set to be played at the Jakemans Stadium.

Next up is today’s National League North clash with Gainsborough Trinity (KO 3pm).

“It’s been a long time, felt like a long time,” he said, reflecting on those weeks on the road.

“Hopefully we can get a run going and push on from there.

“There’s a positive attitude in the camp, Adam (Murray) has been very positive about everything going forward.”

Looking forward to today’s contest, the midfielder added: “It’s been a while but it’s great to have the winning feeling again.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the game.

“Hopefully we can go into that game with a better attitude and do even better.”