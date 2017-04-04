‘Huge point’ in Pilgrims’ progress - Murray

Adam Murray says his Boston United side made a ‘huge point’ at Brackley.

Saturday’s goalless draw may not have been the most thrilling of matches for the spectators at St James’ Park, not until the final 15 minutes, at least.

But for Murray it signalled a huge step forward for his squad who, not only, moved 12 points clear of the National League North drop zone but also held their own against a side pushing for promotion for the second game running.

And like the previous week’s 2-0 win at Salford, Boston again stood resolute in defence.

“We knew eventually we’d get a bond and team spirit and performances from that,” Murray said.

“Going though the tough spell it’s hard to tell people that, but now people are seeing we can cause good teams problems.

“It’s a huge point if we’re honest, nobody outside our four walls believed we’d get anything.

“They’re going for the play-offs, but we knew we could come here and win.

“And we nearly did that at the end.”

Indeed, were it not from two fine saves from Saints stopper Laurie Walker in stoppage time, the Pilgrims would have left Northamptonshire with all three points.

But what else would you expect from the man who pushed away Lewis Hilliard’s penalty and made a last-gasp body block to thwart Gregg Smith in his side’s 3-2 victory in Lincolnshire back in November?

The Pilgrims have enjoyed a good record at St James’ Park, winning three of their previous four league visits, but as they accepted the applause from the travelling fans they would perhaps have been happier than their hosts.