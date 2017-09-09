I believe in my team, says boss Murray

Adam Murray believes his Boston United squad are good enough to challenge for promotion, but he says his players need time to grow together.

With action still coming thick and fast, the Pilgrims boss says his main concern is working on improving his side and helping them to gel.

“I don’t care about anybody else,” he said. “The focus has to be about us as we are a work in progress.

“There’s a huge rebuilding job going on throughout the whole club, not just the first team.”

Early season results haven’t all gone the way the manager had hoped, but he is adamant patience will be the key to success.

He continued: “As much as we all want to win every game - it’s probably my own fault for putting the expectations so high, but I believe in these players and believe thay can achieve.

“We have to be realistic as to where we are.

“It’s the start of a long-term project, a rebuilding project.

“We have to take that on the chin.”

United return to action today at Blyth Spartans, looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run.

Kick off will be at 3pm.