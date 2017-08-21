“I can’t be affording to sit on the bench!” McGowan arrives at Boston United looking for game time

Brad McGowan says his Boston United debut felt all the more sweet after he helped the Pilgrims pick up their first clean sheet of the season.

Despite only joining on a month’s loan from National League North rivals Alfreton Town on Friday, the young central defender looked at home in the United backline during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Chorley.

And the result confirmed to him that he made the right decision to link up with Adam Murray’s side.

“If I’m honest, I did have a couple of teams interested,” McGowan said.

“But as soon as I heard Boston I thought it was the right move for me, the way the club’s going.

“I watched them the other night and they were the strongest team that wanted to take me.”

It’s been a bizarre beginning to the season for McGowan.

Last year’s Reds player of the year has returned to find himself out of favour at the Impact Arena, even watching on from the bench as Boston beat Alfreton 3-1 earlier this campaign.

But now he is determined to make up for lost time.

He added: “Football’s a game of opinions and right now I’m out of favour.

“I’m 21 and for me it’s important to be playing games.

“I’ve spoken to Alfreton and the right people. I can’t be affording to sit on the bench.

“This is a great club and a strong club and a great chance for me to play some minutes.

“It’s nice to top (my debut) off with a clean sheet and 2-0.

“You want to win games but it’s a bit sweeter when you do it without conceding.”

Boston return to action on Tuesday when they host Spennymoor Town (KO 7.45pm).