I haven't put my CV in! Hawley says he is too focused on picking up points to apply for Boston United job

Caretaker boss Karl Hawley says he has not considered applying for the Boston United job full time - despite encouragement from former manager Adam Murray.

Hawley took charge of the Pilgrims for the first time this evening as they were edged out 1-0 by new table toppers Salford City.

Murray - who resigned following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brackley - has backed his former assistant to be a success in the Jakemans Stadium dug-out.

However, Hawley says he has other priorities right now.

“I haven’t put my CV in. It’s not something I’ve thought about right now,” he told The Standard.

“I’ve had a couple of sleepless nights thinking about Salford. That was my focus.

“Now my focus is Leamington and getting some points.

“He (Murray) keeps telling me I should go for it, but I’ve been thinking about Salford.”

While Hawley didn’t directly answer questions about whether he would consider putting his name forward ahead of Friday’s deadline, he did address Murray’s departure.

He said: “It left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths.

“The lads were devastated because he was well liked by the lads.

“But, unfortunately, that’s football and there’s no time to cry.”

Hawley was applauded out of the tunnel by the home fans, who offered him the same reception at full time following a spirited, attacking display from the side sitting second-bottom.

Twenty-one places may now separate the two opponents, but the stand-in boss thought the gap appeared much smaller throughout the 90 minutes.

“I think the majority of the game, we dominated it,” he added.

“We were unfortunate to miss out on points but we have to take nothing but positives from that game.

“I think the crowd’s reaction showed that.

“There was loads of energy, that’s what I tried to put out.

“I told the boys to express themselves and run hard. I think it showed on the pitch.”

One of Hawley’s first tasks as manager was to drop himself from the squad, but he says he hasn’t hung his boots up just yet.

He continued: “I’ll be available but I wanted to watch and see what was going on on the pitch without thinking about going on.

“The lads on the bench deserved to be on the bench.”