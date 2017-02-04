I’ll tear it down and start again! Murray sends warning to underperforming Boston United squad

Adam Murray has warned his Boston United squad that their standards need to improve - because he’s not afraid to make wholesale changes in the summer.

The Pilgrims boss cut a frustrated figure after watching his side go down 3-0 at home to Harrogate Town in a game where they looked stunted in attack and sloppy in defence.

“This is a rebuilding programme, let’s get to the summer and tear it down and start again,” Murray said.

“This group of players are playing for their careers if they want to be in football.”

Simon Ainge, Louie Swain and Joe Leesley netted the matchwinning goals, but they were given a helping hand by a below par defence.

“We were beaten by the better team,” continued Murray, who says he is still attempting to put his stamp on the squad following his recent arrival.

“It was an example today of a team who are a long way into a journey making steps forward and a team that’s brand new and starting from scratch.

“It looked disjointed today. It’s going to be a long 11 weeks.

“The work we’re doing now is what you do in pre-season for five weeks, we’re trying to do it now midway through a season because the changes have been needed.

“We’ve got to do the basics right because today it wasn’t good enough.”

United’s poor afternoon was summed up by the second goal, after Kalern Thomas and Josh Robinson both failed to clear, a mix-up between Tom Batchelor and keeper Ross Durrant allowed Swain in to score.

“Poorly defended. The goals were very poor,” Murray mused.

“Those goals you wouldn’t see at under 12 and that’s the thing that hurts the most, the goals were embarrassing.

“The ball shouldn’t end up on the edge of the box, it should have been in the church over there.”

Murray confirmed that Marcus Marshall was omitted from the squad due to injury and Nat Brown didn’t feature after missing training in midweek.