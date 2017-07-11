“I’m not bothered whether it’s the FA Cup or the Lincolnshire Cup, we want to win.” Murray says Pilgrims are up for Lincoln United clash

Adam Murray says there will be no slacking off as his Boston United side turn their attention to the Lincolnshire Senior Cup.

The Pilgrims travel to face Lincoln United at Ashby Avenue this evening in a competition Murray says he is taking extremely seriously.

“It’s a competition,”he said.

“I said to the boys we’ve got a cup game on Tuesday and we want to win it.

“I’m not bothered whether it’s the FA Cup or the Lincolnshire Cup, we want to win.

“It’s our first competition.

“Yes, it’s still pre-season so we look at the fitness element, but we want to win it.”

The contest will see Tom Batchelor return to his former club.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.