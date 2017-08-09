“I’m proud of the club!” Murray praises the commitment of Boston United’s players and fans as they celebrate opening victory

Adam Murray says he felt proud of his Pilgrims as they brushed aside Saturday’s defeat to pick up their first points of the season against Alfreton Town.

Goals from Mason Warren, Jordan Keane and Gregg Smith saw Boston United beat the Reds 3-1 last night, banishing the frustrations which followed the weekend’s 4-0 loss at Southport.

“They came in today and showed the proper team that they are,” said Murray.

“We knew we had to be workmanlike and grind a result out and manage the game. And we did just that.”

The United manager also took time to praise the character and commitment of his squad.

“As a footballer you know when things aren’t good enough,” Murray said.

“If you’ve got a group of not-so-good people it’s hard because they don’t care.

“But I know what this group want. If you’ve got that - I’ve got good people first and footballers second - then you don’t have to say a lot because I knew the reaction I’d get.

“I got exactly what I expected, full of energy, commitment and passion, and I’m really proud of them.

“To come from an ego-hitting performance to put that kind of performance in, I’m proud of the club.”

One particularly pleasing element for Murray was seeing his side’s final two goals come from corner routines which have been worked on in the training ground.

He added: “These boys have but in extra sessions and I must bore them with the amount of clips I send them, over-analysing everything.

“But nights like tonight it comes to the forefront when you do score goals off the things you’ve worked on - and you’ve looked at the opposition’s weaknesses and seen holes and it works. It’s a great feeling.

“It’s a credit to the players and we got our just rewards.”

The Pilgrims fans also got a thumbs up from the boss.

Murray again: “I came out in the warm-up and got a bit of a shiver. I could see it building up and I thought to myself ‘on Tuesday this’ll be a decent crowd.

“The noise they made, it was great to see peope in the Town End making that noise. The guys behind me and on the other sides didn’t stop all game.

“The lads have commented what a big difference it made. To have that crowd at home is immense. We want to keep giving them performances they’re proud of.”