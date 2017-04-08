“I overhype him because I think that much of him!” Murray expects Boston United skipper Chapman to keep on improving

Adam Chapman is looking ‘very, very good’ in a Boston United shirt - but he is no way near his best performances yet.

That is the verdict of manager Adam Murray, who believes the Pilgrims captain has plenty more to offer the side.

It’s been a year of upheaval for the former Mansfield Town and Newport County player, who switched clubs from Gainsborough Trinity earlier this campaign.

As well as making the move to part-time football, Chapman has admitted that changes to his partner’s job have affected his work-life balance this year.

But Murray believes that a summer break and a good pre-season will bring the best out of the midfielder, who has already been growing in stature with each Pilgrims performance.

“When he’s had a good pre-season and a settled few months, then we’ve got one heck of a player,” said Murray.

“It’s up to us to make sure with give him the right roles and allow him to influence the team.”

Murray has previously described Chapman, who he managed at Mansfield, as ‘the best player in the league’ and believes his skipper will live up to that billing.

“Adam’s been very, very good,” he continued.

“He’s still nowhere near where he can be, but he’s very important for us on the pitch.

“He’s a fantastic footballer. I probably overhype him because I think that much of him.

“And in the changing room he’s a leader and one of the biggest characters.

“With his experience and knowledge he’s been fantastic for the younger players like Vinno (Harry Vince) and Jack (Broadhead).

“Chappy will be a very good player for this club, I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Boston United host AFC Telford United this afternoon (KO 3pm).