'I probably don't show it, but I'm delighted!' Karl Hawley praises Boston United victory and pays tribute to former boss Adam Murray

Karl Hawley says his ‘fantastic’ Boston United side thoroughly deserved their victory at Leamington.

The caretaker boss oversaw his first win in his new role with a professional 2-0 success at the New Windmill Ground.

“It was a fantastic result for the boys. They thoroughly deserved that,” Hawley said.

“They’ve not stopped working, even when things have gone badly for themselves and the team.

“Today, in the first half, I thought we were fantastic and got two goals, which was unlike us.

“The second half was backs to the walls, but we knew that would happen because they threw numbers forward.

“But we dealt with it and kept a clean sheet, which is a bonus.”

Brad McGowan’s early volley and Ashley Hemmings’ penalty, given for a foul on Harry Vince, proved the difference as the Pilgrims edged closer to safety by ending the Brakes’ seven-game unbeaten run.

It was only United’s second league win in 13 attempts.

And while the result left a smile on Hawley’s face, he was quick to pay tribute to former boss Adam Murray.

“That’s not just the result for the lads out there, that’s a result for the old manager as well,” he added.

“Because a lot of his hard work and tactical nous and shape has come out in the last three games.

“I’ve just simply added my spin to it.

“The boys are well drilled and know their positions inside out.

“I just told them to go out and play, free themselves up.

“I probably don’t show it, but I’m delighted