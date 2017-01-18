“I thrive on being a nuisance!” New Boston United signing Brodie’s looking to give defenders a tough time

Richard Brodie has arrived in the National League North - and he’s ready to become a nuisance.

The two-time Conference title winner joined Boston United on Thursday night with a clear mission statement: score goals, win promotion and wind up as many defenders as possible.

“I love getting on the scoresheet, but I love being a nuisance as well,” said the 6ft 2ins striker.

“I thrive on being a nuisance.

“If I’m not having a good game, and sometimes I won’t, then I’ll make sure the player I’m playing against doesn’t have a good day either.

“Being that presence and having that physicality means I can always create chances for other players.”

Brodie won the Conference in back-to-back seasons with Crawley Town and Fleetwood Town in 2011 and 2012.

He also has clubs such as Barrow, Morecambe, Grimsby Town, Hereford United, Southport and Aldershot on his CV, as well as making two appearances for the England C team.

The towering presence looks to be the perfect addition to the squad following the fractured ankle which has ruled Gregg Smith out for the remainder of the season.

Gateshead-born Brodie - who has signed until the end of the season with the option of remaining at the Jakemans Stadium next term - says he has no qualms about dropping down a division after leaving York City.

“I’ve won the Conference twice and this is a new challenge and a new adventure,” added Brodie, who has netted seven times for York this season.

“To win the Conference North would be another string to my bow.

“The aspirations of where the club wants to be means I’m happy to play at this level.

“It doesn’t feel like stepping down a level to play for this football club, it’s a big club.

“It’s actually one place I’ve never played, so I’m really looking forward to being part of this club.”

Brodie has recently had a loan spell at Macclesfield Town but arrives at the Jakemans Stadium admitting he still needs to regain full match fitness.

He added: “My aim for the season is to play every game left.

“I need to play games and get my fitness levels up.

“But I want to play football, score goals and make an impression at the club.

“I want to be here next season as well, and in the future, and the best way to do that is to help the team win matches for the rest of the season.”